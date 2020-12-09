WATCH: Huntsville City Schools provides update on cybersecurity issue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools gave an update on the district’s ongoing battle with a cybersecurity situation.

Huntsville City Schools shutdown operations and dismissed classes on November 30 after a ransomware attack. Classes resumed on December 7, for traditional learning students but they went back to using only pencil and paper to do school work.

Teachers and students were not allowed to use district devices or many online learning tools. The students enrolled in the Huntsville Virtual Academy weren’t virtual at all, they are picking up printed packets of work to do at home.

HCS spokesman Craig Williams confirmed that the third-party systems that host student information were not compromised in the situation.

There is no evidence at this time to suggest that Chromebooks used by students in grades K-8 were impacted.

As for Windows devices used by high school students and teachers, HCS ims making plans to collect all of those devices as a precautionary measure. Teacher devices will be replaced immediately. They will be working to re-issue high school student devices as quickly as possible. These plans will be communicated by each school.

Read the full letter from Superintendent Christie Finley to parents below:

Dear HCS Families, I am writing to provide you with an important update related to the district’s ongoing cybersecurity situation based on where we are with our process. Our IT Team, in conjunction with our outside cybersecurity experts, has confirmed the third-party systems hosting student information were not compromised as part of this threat. These systems include iNow and PowerSchool. Additionally, there is no evidence at this time to suggest that Chromebooks used by students in grades K-8 were impacted. Our main area of focus is for Windows devices, which are used by high school students and teachers. As a precautionary measure, we are making plans to collect all high school student devices and replace all teacher devices. We will be working to re-issue high school student devices as quickly as possible. These plans will be communicated by each school. While we are very pleased to share this update today, we remind our families that both our internal and external cybersecurity experts are working tirelessly to remedy the issue. I remind everyone that while we have made progress since last Monday when we first learned of the threat, this process is a marathon rather than a sprint and often takes months to complete to fidelity. We thank you for your continued support, and I will continue to keep you informed of any updates. Very respectfully, Christie Finley HCS Superintendent