WATCH: Huntsville City Schools announces mandatory masking will continue in spring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Will Huntsville City Schools end the system’s mask mandate?

That was the question as system officials host a board of education meeting Monday morning.

School officials announced masks will remain mandatory for all students, staff, and faculty district-wide at the start of the spring semester.

However, beginning Friday, January 14, school officials will begin evaluating Madison County’s position on the ADPH COVID-19 risk dashboard each week, rescinding or continuing the mask mandate for the following Monday-Friday.

Officials hinted that the policy is not likely to change mid-week and may be re-implemented should a surge occur.

Students, faculty, and staff who previously received an exemption will not have to re-apply; exemptions will carry over until the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Regardless of the policy in HCS buildings, masks will continue to be required on all HCS buses under a federal mandate.