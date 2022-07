HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is in the Rocket City Wednesday morning to tour a new facility on the HudsonAlpha campus.

The new 13,000-square-foot facility will allow HudsonAlpha and other community partners, like Alabama A&M University and Auburn University, to work together on genomics-enabled projects for varieties of new crops.

