HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — A special reunion happened on Tuesday, as a family met up with Harvest Fire volunteers that had recently helped deliver their baby.

A volunteer at the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department Station Number One reached out to News 19, stating that two other volunteers had recently helped deliver a family’s baby at a home.

The Johnson family said the night of the birth, they weren’t going to be able to make it to the hospital after the wife’s water broke. So, they called 911 and Harvest Volunteer Fire Department was able to come out and assist.

There wasn’t a whole lot of time to really get worried and scared, but the volunteer firefighters did their job.

The family adds that the department’s response was super quick, and that they were thankful for the volunteers’ training.

“To help deliver our sweet girl safely into the world. Absolutely.” The Johnson Family said. “Holly was able to care for her so well and then Daniel was there when they came in the house.”

The Johnson family says the volunteers were their heroes that night, and everyone in the family is doing fine.