MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — After being convicted of capital murder for the shooting death of a 72-year-old woman, Warren Hardy has been sentenced to death.

Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer sentenced Hardy Thursday morning after denying the defense’s motion for a new trial.

Kathleen Lundy, a NASA retiree heading to a family gathering, was killed at her home in August 2016 during what investigators called a “crime spree” by Hardy.

Hardy was convicted by a jury in April 2022 on all five of the charges he faced, including capital murder during a robbery, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree domestic violence and aggravated stalking and one count of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

The jury found Hardy guilty after just four hours of deliberation and recommended the death penalty.

News 19 spoke exclusively with Rusty, Kathleen’s husband, after Hardy’s conviction and he felt justice was served, “I believe in karma and that your actions affect your fate,” Lundy said. “I also believe that death row is a place for special people, and Mr. Hardy is one of those special people.”

According to court documents, Hardy allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s (Jessica Holtcamp) daughter and stepfather by holding them at gunpoint and forcing them to drive to another residence to look for Holtcamp.

This was just days after Holtcamp had filed a protection order against Hardy. Court records showed at this point, Hardy had not been officially served a notice of the order.

When Hardy found Holtcamp, he forced her into the car at gunpoint. That’s when her stepfather (Lee Bradford) was able to drive away before Hardy could get back in the car with them.

Hardy began searching on foot for another vehicle and noticed Kathleen Lundy stepping out of her home as she was heading to a friendly gathering. According to court documents, Hardy approached her, demanded her car keys, shot her and then stole her car.

Lundy’s husband Rusty testified during the trial that he had been sitting in the living room with their 5-year-old granddaughter watching cartoons. Kathleen had been preparing food to take to a neighborhood gathering.

Rusty testified he saw Hardy coming up the driveway, grab his wife around the neck and pull her. That’s when Rusty said he gave the keys to Hardy, who then shot his wife and pushed her into the house.

The audio of Rusty’s 911 call was played in court.

Hardy eventually caught up to the car Holtcamp and her family were in and fired shots into it, but the three were able to escape unharmed.

Hardy fled to Tennessee but was arrested in the state two days later.

Hardy’s next location has yet to be determined. His execution date will be set at a later date.