HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After three days of testimony the jury has reached a verdict in the death penalty case against Warren Hardy, a man accused of killing 72-year-old NASA retiree, Kathleen Lundy in August 2016.

The jury found Hardy guilty on all five charges:

One count of capital murder in the commission of a robbery – guilty

One count of first-degree kidnapping – guilty

One count of first-degree domestic violence and aggravated stalking – guilty

One count of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle – guilty

Jurors spent about four hours deliberating on Wednesday and met for a short time Thursday morning before announcing their decision.

The penalty phase is expected to start right away, where the jury will decide if Hardy should be sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole or given the death penalty.

Because the case happened in 2016, before the state abolished the rule of judicial override in 2017, the jury’s decision for or against the death penalty is a recommendation and Madison County Circuit Court Judge Chris Comer will have the final say on the issue.