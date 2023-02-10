HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The elements of District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith’s theft warrants generally describe what he is accused of stealing.

The warrants filed for Keith’s arrest list four alleged incidents at Walmart stores, beginning in November 2022, with the last incident on Feb. 2.

Keith was initially arrested on Feb. 2 at Walmart and charged with theft. Records show the item allegedly stolen was a $22.67 pair of headphones. He later made a social media post saying he had used self-checkout at Walmart but had failed to pay for the headphones before leaving the store.

New charges were filed this week, citing three alleged thefts dating back to last year. And, the Huntsville City Attorney’s office said it was not pursuing the Feb. 2 charge in Huntsville Municipal Court. Instead, that charge was included in the list of warrants this week to be heard by a Madison County District Court.

Keith turned himself in to the Madison County Jail shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning and was released a short time later.

The Madison County District Court Magistrate’s office signed the arrest warrants after complaints were filed by Walmart.

The listed incidents include thefts totaling $491.13. Keith is charged with four misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree theft. That charge stems from thefts of items totaling less than $500.

The warrants allege the following thefts:

Nov. 14, $129.28, 6140 University Drive, groceries and sundry items

Nov. 15, $169.60, 2200 Sparkman Drive, groceries and sundry items

Dec. 28, $169.58, 3031 Memorial Parkway, groceries and sundry items

Feb. 2, 2023, 6140 University Drive, $22.67 headphones

The Councilman apologized to city employees, family and the community during opening comments of a Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday, saying it had been the “longest week” of his life.

“What you are looking at is the maturing of a man,” he said.

Fourth-degree theft is a class A misdemeanor in the state of Alabama, punishable upon conviction with up to one year in jail and a maximum $6,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) but MCSO is handling the arrest warrants to “avoid any perception of, or potential for, conflict of interest,” according to a spokesperson with HPD.

On Wednesday, Keith released a statement on his Facebook page saying:

At advice of my legal counsel, I will no longer be discussing my ongoing litigation. I have received a court date and I will give my final statement at tomorrow’s city council meeting. More importantly… know that I love you and I thank God for you. Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith

Keith, who was first elected to the city council in October 2016 and re-elected in 2020, said he was sorry that because of his actions, city officials have had to deal with things outside of their job description.

“I am sorry to every city employee, every director that I’ve had lunch with and moved heavens and earth with to make a difference in my community. I am sorry to every police officer that was impacted and every city employee that was impacted by the ripple effect of situations in my life,” said Keith.

The Councilman then said he was recusing himself from the meeting and left for the day.

Keith’s first court appearance is set for Wednesday, March 15.