HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As temperatures drop Friday night, some charities and shelters in the area will be keeping their doors open for those in need.

The City of Huntsville will have two warming centers open Friday night into Saturday afternoon for those who need shelter from the elements.

The following Huntsville shelters will be open from Friday March 11 to Saturday March 12:

Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Drive NW

The Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Drive SW

The City of Decatur will also have a warming station open on Saturday morning:

Hands Across Decatur, 1027 5th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Doors open at 8 a.m. with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and lunch at 1 p.m.



If you have any information about warming centers that will be open this weekend, please let us know by emailing us at news@whnt.com.