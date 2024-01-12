HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) —Warming centers are getting ready to open in Huntsville as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing next week.

If you are in need of a warming center during the cold weather, there are several options across Huntsville.

Below is a list of Huntsville warming centers:

The Livin’ Room, located at 2820 Governors Drive, will open its community warming center on Monday at 4 p.m. and remain open until Wednesday.

The Salvation Army at 305 Seminole Drive will open its day shelter Monday through Wednesday from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. The overnight shelter will be open Monday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The Downtown Rescue Mission is preparing extra areas for people to get out of the cold and stay overnight.

If you need transportation to one of these warming centers, you can call the Huntsville Police Department’s non-emergency number at (256)-722-7100.