Want to speak your mind on Huntsville’s upcoming budget? There’s a meeting Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A public meeting Monday night will give Huntsvillians a chance to speak their mind about the City’s 2022 budget.

City Councilman Bill Kling will be hosting the community meeting at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Huntsville-Madison County Public Library Branch, Meeting Room A (915 Monroe St SW, Huntsville).

Last Thursday, City officials met to discuss the upcoming budget – 2021’s included $236 million in general fund spending and $140 million in capital spending.

Officials expect the 2022 budget to grow on all fronts.

A major priority for all council members during Thursday’s meeting – road resurfacing across the City.

Kling wants to double the amount for resurfacing – increasing it to just shy of $20 million.

Public Works Director Chris McNeese was thankful for the effort to set aside more money for the department, but said the department is facing worker shortages like many other industries.

His suggestion to the City: An incremental increase of 25-30 percent rather than the 100 percent from doubling the budget.

Mayor Tommy Battle is expected to present the budget at the Sept. 9 City Council meeting. Council members will vote on the 2022 budget two weeks later.