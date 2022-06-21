HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A local primary care practice is offering a free workshop to teach the public all about diabetes and how to manage it.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, diabetes was the seventh-leading cause of death statewide in 2019.
Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. (CNAHSI), along with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, will offer a five-week workshop in Huntsville throughout June and July. Some of the topics that will be covered include:
- What is diabetes?
- Understanding the human body and diabetes
- Nutrition
- Diabetes and exercise
- Prevention of diabetes complications
- Medication
- Coping with diabetes
Each hour-long class will start at 5 p.m. and will be held at 1310 Pulaski Pike, Suite C in Huntsville (just north of the Huntsville Family Health Center). The weekly workshop will start Jun. 23 and last until Jul. 21.
Space is limited. To register, visit the CNAHSI website.