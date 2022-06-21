Teen boy takes a blood sample for diabetes with lancet pen. Problems of diabetes and insulin resistance in childhood (Photo: Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A local primary care practice is offering a free workshop to teach the public all about diabetes and how to manage it.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, diabetes was the seventh-leading cause of death statewide in 2019.

Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. (CNAHSI), along with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, will offer a five-week workshop in Huntsville throughout June and July. Some of the topics that will be covered include:

What is diabetes?

Understanding the human body and diabetes

Nutrition

Diabetes and exercise

Prevention of diabetes complications

Medication

Coping with diabetes

Each hour-long class will start at 5 p.m. and will be held at 1310 Pulaski Pike, Suite C in Huntsville (just north of the Huntsville Family Health Center). The weekly workshop will start Jun. 23 and last until Jul. 21.

Space is limited. To register, visit the CNAHSI website.