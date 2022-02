HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Following a fire earlier in February, a Huntsville Walmart store is partially reopening.

The company announced Friday that the store at 2200 Sparkman Drive is open once again – with temporary hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. The store was closed after a fire on Feb. 6.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said damage at the time was limited to items in the store and nobody was injured.