Walmart closing store on Memorial Parkway for cleaning and sanitizing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Walmart said Tuesday it would temporarily close one of its Huntsville stores for cleaning and sanitizing.

The store at 3031 Memorial Parkway SW, near Drake Avenue, was scheduled to close at 2 p.m. Tuesday, the company said in a statement. It would remain closed Wednesday and reopen Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

Walmart said the closure would give cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, as well as give employees time to restock shelves and prepare to reopen.

According to the release, health screening and temperature checks of employees would resume when the store reopens, and employees will all have face masks and gloves.

A Walmart spokesman said other stores in the area will remain open, but the company continues to evaluate its response and best practices due to the high rate of coronavirus cases in the area.