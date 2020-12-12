Wahlburgers Huntsville hosting grand opening Dec. 15, soft opening over the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Al -- The EarlyWorks Museum is preparing to kick off "10 Nights of Santa" this Sunday. The event temporarily replaces Santa's Village, a two-decade-old Huntsville holiday tradition that had to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

"We weren't about to just sit back and say 'oh, we can't have Santa,'" said EarlyWorks Museum Executive Director Bart Williams.

This year's event will be indoors at the museum, and limited to 2,000 people, in order to allow for social distancing, something Santa will be doing as well.

"Santa, due to a spill of magic dust at the North Pole has been trapped inside a snow globe," said Williams.

But Williams added, not to worry, Santa will be out in time to deliver presents. The event also features costumed Christmas characters, ornament making, pictures in Santa's sleigh, and a confetti snow machine. The rest of the museum, decorated from top to bottom, will also be open to explore.

"Right now we have an exhibit called 'Toys: The Inside Story,' and it's all about how toys work. It's a STEM exhibit," said Williams.

The museum said the event is selling out fast. Tickets are $10 each, and must be purchased in advance on the EarlyWorks Museum website.