Wahlburgers Huntsville hosting grand opening Dec. 15, soft opening over the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Wahlburgers has announced the grand opening of its Huntsville location.
Originally announced as part of MidCity in 2018, the restaurant, owned by actors Mark and Donnie, along with brother and executive chef Paul Wahlberg, will officially open Tuesday, December 15.
However, the restaurant, located at 030 MidCity Drive (near Dave & Busters) will be hosting a soft opening over the weekend.
The soft opening hours are:
- noon-8 p.m. Saturday, December 12
- noon-6 p.m. Sunday, December 13
The restaurant will be closed Monday, December 14, before officially opening Tuesday.
Regular hours, beginning Tuesday, are:
- 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday
- 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday