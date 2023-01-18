HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 25-year-old man has been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for murder after he allegedly stabbed another man at a Waffle House nearly two years ago.

Bryant Matthew Davis was arrested on March 5, 2021, but the indictment came down just this past November.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) at the time said officers were called to the University Drive location just before 10:30 p.m. for a “cutting call.”

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Joshua Bankston with several injuries. HEMSI pronounced him dead at the scene.

Davis had been found near Bankston’s body and was taken to HPD’s Criminal Investigations Division to be questioned.

Investigators would later say that a verbal argument turned physical and led to Bankston being stabbed, adding that the two men knew each other.

Davis was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond and charged with first-degree murder. He has not been released.

A jury trial is scheduled to be held on March 20, with an arraignment set for February 1.