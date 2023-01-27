HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As time progresses, money exchanges have become less physical and more digital. The Von Braun Center (VBC) has taken this more digital approach as they transition into a cashless facility.

At the VBC, they’re putting the final touches on implementing their cashless purchases. The final push in their transition is cashless payment for parking.

“We’ve been kinda slowly getting the attendees and our guests use to the idea,” said Samantha Nielsen, the director of marketing and public relations for the VBC.

The VBC has been transitioning to a cash-free facility since October of last year. The last phase begins in just 11 days with cashless parking.

“So we’ve been seeing the last couple of years an industry-wide trend, a lot of facilities going cashless. It’s just the time we’re in and the technology is there,” said Nielsen.

The VBC will join other Rocket City venues like the Orion Amphitheater as a full-on cashless facility.

Nielsen says the initiative is intended to bring a better and faster experience to all guests with quicker lines and increase safety by limiting the physical exchange of cash.

But with so much traffic flowing in and out of the event center, they’re looking at additional parking payment options, like parking passes, to make parking easy and efficient.

“So it’s hard for us to give out a pass that can be used at any time when we have so many different events that are changing throughout the day. That’s not to say we won’t consider that, and the new system that we’re installing does have the capability so that’s not something that’s off the table,” Nielsen said, “We’re just trying to look through that and see how that’s going to work for our property.”

All major forms of payment will be accepted including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, Master Card and American Express.

All purchases at the VBC will be cashless starting February 7th.