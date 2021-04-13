Von Braun Center continuing to require masks for indoor concerts, events

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A major venue in Huntsville has announced its masking policy going forward.

Huntsville’s Von Braun Center will continue requiring masks for all indoor events.

However, 3rd Rock, the venue’s temporary, outdoor stage being constructed in the parking lot adjacent to Clinton Avenue, will be exempt from mandatory masks. VBC officials said masks are still strongly encouraged at the outdoor stage, though.

The indoor mask requirement follows a protocol from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and applies to all City-owned buildings (including other indoor facilities such as City Hall and the Huntsville Ice Complex on Leeman Ferry Road).

The VBC will continue providing disposable masks upon request, along with signs encouraging social distancing, sanitizing at the VBC hand sanitizing stations, and avoiding physical contact (through gestures such as shaking hands).

The VBC encourages anyone who may feel sick to stay home instead of coming to an event.