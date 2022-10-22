HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Von Braun Astronomical Society hosted Astronomy Day 2022 at Monte Sano State Park on Saturday.

Don Martin, President of the Von Braun Astronomical Society, says this is a big opportunity for people in the community to come together and learn about astronomy.

“It’s basically just a big opportunity to come together, hang out in the field, meet people, see other organizations, and learn about astronomy. We’re going to be setting up telescopes in the field and we’ll be up here as late as people want to hang out and look at stars and planets. Jupiter and Saturn are up tonight, Mars will be up later… so there’s a lot to look at, a lot of neat stuff up in the sky right now to look at,” added Martin.

The event will run from 1:00-10:00 p.m, and starting at 7 p.m, Operations Manager for the New Horizons Mission to Pluto, Alice Bowman, will speak.

The event is free and includes door prizes, telescope viewing, stem activities, and more. If you’re interested in becoming a member of the Von Braun Astronomical Society, visit their website.