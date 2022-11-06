HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Autumn is here! That means it is officially the best time of year to plant trees in the South.

Mayor Tommy Battle and the City of Huntsville’s Green Team got together on Saturday to plant 350 trees at John Hunt Park.

Dozens of people of all ages came out to plant the saplings in order to help grow the city’s tree canopy. Green Team provided gardening supplies, snacks, coffee and clean-up materials to everyone that came out.

Huntsville Director of Landscape Management Brian Walker said, “the long-term impact of, especially planting a tree, is something that’s going to be here for 50 to 100 to 150 years. So, it’s going to impact generations to come for the shade it’s going to provide, the carbon impact on cleaning the oxygen we breathe and then overall enjoyment of taking an old runway on [the] Old Airport and turning into a usable park for the public.”

More often than not, volunteers left the event with native tree samplings of their own to plant on their property or in other areas of the city.

Huntsville’s Green Team hosts several tree-planting events throughout the year. On October 29, volunteers helped plant 1,000 trees at Wade Mountain.