Volunteers needed for Huntsville’s Annual Mayor’s Tree Planting Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Operation Green Team are teaming up for the annual Mayor’s Tree Planting Day on Saturday, November 7.
The City of Huntsville says volunteers are needed for the annual event, which will be held at John Hunt Park this year from 8 a.m.-noon. No experience is needed.
350 trees will be planted to expand the tree canopy at the former airport site.
Seedling trees will be given out for home planting, while they last, along with free litter clean up supplies, popcorn, and cotton candy.
Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
For more information about volunteering for the event, call Operation Green Team at (256) 532-5326.