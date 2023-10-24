MONROVIA, Ala. (WHNT) — On Tuesday, the Alabama Forestry Commission re-issued a statewide Fire Alert, due to drought conditions being a wildfire hazard.

As all 67 counties are under the Fire Alert, local fire agencies are ready to step up.

“We’ll respond wherever help is needed,” Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) Public Information Officer, Lieutenant James Filley, said.

MVFD covers the Monrovia area northwest of Huntsville, in Madison County. However, it also partners with other area agencies as part of a mutual aid agreement. Harvest Fire, Toney Fire, Bobo Fire, Huntsville City, Madison City, and also Redstone Arsenal are all agencies part of that mutual aid agreement.

Lieutenant Filley said wildland fires can be more difficult to fight and may require extra help.

“Wildland fires are very different from structural fire fighting,” he said. “A lot of times it’s a numbers game, how many fire lines can I fight at one time, how many people can I deploy to attack the problem.”

The Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department assisted with two brush fires on Redstone Arsenal on Tuesday.

Crews working on a brush fire on Redstone Arsenal on Tuesday. Image Credit: Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department.

“They needed help with some manpower and other ATV help,” Filley said. “We’re always ready to help our partners if they need us.”

With the statewide Fire Alert in place, the Alabama Forestry Commission is not currently issuing burn permits.

In Alabama, in order for a burn ban to be issued, Governor Kay Ivey must issue a Drought Emergency. As of Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Governor’s office says Gov. Ivey has been briefed by the Alabama Forestry Commission.

In a Tweet, Gov. Kay Ivey said, “To protect Alabama the Beautiful and her communities, we must refrain from ALL burning activities.”

Filley said the risk of wildfire isn’t just present in rural areas or farming communities.

“If you do live in a suburban area, once your backyard catches on fire it can easily spread to your neighbors and your neighbors neighbors and become a bigger incident,” he said.

To report a wildfire you should call 911. You can find a list of current wildfires across the state by clicking here.