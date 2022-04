MOORES MILL, Ala. (WHNT) – Three volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue said they responded to a report of a house fire on Oakcrest Road caused by lightning. Meridianville Volunteer Fire and Central Volunteer Fire responded as well.

Moores Mill VFR said the exact cause of the fire was unknown as of 5 a.m., but nobody was injured.