Virtual job fair aims to connect locals with job openings in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Many businesses and people have struggled over the past year keeping a job and having steady income.
The staffing company Spherion, operating in Huntsville and Madison, wants to help locals find work.
The company is hosting an online job fair. ‘Lets get to work job fair’ is a compilation of around 50 local companies that have job openings here in North Alabama.
“In Huntsville, Alabama we’ve got at least 100 job opportunities that we could help people with, we kind of all pooled together and pooled our resources and found a virtual platform that would meet our needs in todays environment,” said Spherion’s Michael Chalmers. “Understanding that many people may be uncomfortable coming into an office and interacting with individuals and we want to be respectful of that.”
The event runs Jan. 27 from 10am-2pm and is free. Participants must sign up here before the event.