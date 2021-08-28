Virtual fitness challenge raises money for Hampton Cove Middle School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hampton Cove Middle School’s Parent Teacher Association hosted their biggest fundraiser of the year, and part of that is a month-long fitness challenge during September.

It started with the ‘Running of the Bulls’ 5K on August 28. The association encouraged the entire family to attend and get their bodies moving. They also had a one-mile ‘Fun Run’.

However, it doesn’t end there. The group puts on a month-long fitness challenge to “#KeepHSVMoving” through the month of September.

The challenge encourages the entire family to get up and move every single day in September.

Registration is open until September 15 and the fee is $35 for single-entry and $65 for a family pack (2-3 family members). Participants receive a special Fall Challenge sweatshirt as well.

If you would like to register or want more information, visit their website here or visit their Facebook event page.