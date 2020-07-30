Virtual career fair for local contractors happens Aug. 4

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A virtual career fair coming up next week aims to pair up job seekers with local technology companies.

The Huntsville VIRTUAL Engineer, Technology, and Security Clearance Career Fair will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Participants will be able to chat with department managers from local companies including Avion Solutions, HX5, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Scientific Research Group and more.

There also will be free resume reviews by Ben McQuerry with Still Serving Vets.

All jobs will require U.S. citizenship and a minimum of two years of industry experience, as well as a degree. Some jobs will require an active clearance.

Job seekers can click here to register for the event.