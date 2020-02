HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police have identified a man shot and killed Tuesday night at a Huntsville condominium complex.

Police identified the victim as Makeith Crayton.

Crayton was shot around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Stones Throw Drive, located off Old Monrovia Road. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died.

Police are still investigating and did not release any information about arrests.