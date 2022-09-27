HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An upcoming town hall will give veterans a chance to connect with people and resources to help their mental and physical well-being.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting the town hall Wednesday at the Jaycee Community Building (2180 Airpot Road), starting at 2 p.m.

The town hall is part of a state effort entitled Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service members, Veterans, and their Families. The effort seeks to combat the stigma veterans face with mental illness. According to the ADVA, 143 veterans died by suicide in Alabama last year, a number higher than both the national average among veterans and the national average among civilians.

The town hall will feature a host of guests, including Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander Colonel Brian Corzine. In addition, veterans attending the fair will be able to meet with ADVA representatives and apply for VA benefits, file for VA compensation and pension claims, and access healthcare services.