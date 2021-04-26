Veterans hiring group to establish permanent Huntsville, Madison County ties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Hire Our Heroes, a national non-profit aiming to help veterans make an easier transition to the work field.

The Chamber is establishing a permanent program manager to connect with area companies.

Senior Vice President Lucia Cape told News 19 adding the program manager will show the Madison County area is a promising place to move to and work, especially for current and former servicemembers and their spouses.

“Hire Our Heroes has the corporate fellows program that pairs these transitioning service personnel with a company,” Cape said. “There’s a 12-week period which their salary would be covered by the program, and at the end, the company can offer them a full-time position. In addition to that corporate fellows program, Hire Our Heroes has access to over 200,000 active-duty servicemembers.”

Huntsville will be one of 18 cities in the country with a full time program manager representing the non-profit.

The program includes incentives for both veterans and companies willing to sponsor.