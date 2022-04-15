HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A career fair focused on hiring veterans and other Armed Services members will be hosted in Huntsville later this month.

The hiring event, hosted by Still Serving Veterans and the American Freedom Foundation, will be held at Jackson Center in Huntsville on Tuesday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Jackson Center is located at 6001 Moquin Drive NW.

The event is catered to veterans, transition military members, members of the National Guard, Reserves, and military spouses.

Many “veteran-friendly” will be on-site as potential employers, including Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Five Stones Research, Brockwell Technologies, Intrepid, Bank Independent, CALIBRE, Iron Mountain Solutions, TSA, Dynetics, Huntsville Hospital, Radiance Technologies, and more.

All attendees will be allowed to participate in free resume and LinkedIn reviews.

For more information or to register for the job fair, click here.