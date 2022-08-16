Venardos Circus Tent set up in Huntsville’s MidCity District in October 2021 (WHNT Photo)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The ever-popular Venardos Circus is coming back to the Rocket City!

The 2022 stop will be the circus’s third time in the Rocket City – the show previously came to town in 2019 and 2021.

Venardos is a Broadway-style, animal-free circus, with fun for kids of all ages. The classic red-and-white striped tent will once again be set up in the MidCity District (5905 University Drive).

15 shows will be held during the show’s time in the Rocket City, from Oct. 6-16.

Opening Night, Thursday, October 6 – 7 p.m.

Friday, October 7 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 8 – 1, 4, and 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 9 – 1 and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, October 12 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 13 – 7 p.m.

Friday, October 14 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 – 1, 4, and 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 16 – 1 and 4 p.m.

General admission tickets for the circus start at $16 for children under 12 and $26 for adults. Premium reserved seating at the front of the stage is also available for premium pricing.

Parking for the event is free, with a pre-show an hour before showtime. The show lasts around 90 minutes with a brief intermission.

Concessions are also available, including popcorn, cotton candy, house-made pink lemonade, nachos, candy, and more. To purchase tickets and advance concession vouchers, visit the Venardos Circus website.