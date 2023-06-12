HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An accident involving an overturned vehicle has injured multiple people and caused a traffic delay Monday morning.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster confirmed that at least five people were injured in the accident on I-565 near Greenbriar exit and transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

Webster said that Huntsville Fire and Rescue was on the scene to get a person who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Drivers should expect delays as crews continue to clear the scene.

News 19 will provide updates on the situation as they become available.