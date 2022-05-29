MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities crews took power offline for a portion of Madison County Sunday morning.

HU said a maintenance-related outage that started just after 9 a.m. affected customers from Nick Davis Road south to Capshaw Road and Wall Triana Highway east to Indian Creek Road. The outage was necessary to make repairs after a vehicle hit a utility pole on Mt. Zion Road around 8:30 a.m.

Service was restored as of 9:10 a.m., but crews were still on site working to replace the damaged 40-foot utility pole.