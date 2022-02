HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a vehicle is underwater near Hobbs Island Road and Harbor Road in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say they believe the vehicle might have driven through a barricade in the area. Officials told News 19 they did not know if anyone was inside of the vehicle at the time.

News 19 crews on the scene said Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire & Rescue were responding, along with other agencies.

This is a developing story.