HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A vehicle fire on I-565 shut down both eastbound lanes on Thursday morning, creating a major backup on the interstate.

News 19 crews on the scene spoke with a witness, who saw one vehicle fully engulfed in flames near the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

(Courtesy of Alex Watson)

Multiple engines with the Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to the scene to put out the flames, while the Huntsville Police Department helped control traffic.

Traffic was eventually able to flow freely once the scene was clear.

News 19 reached out to officials but at the time this article was published, did not receive a response.