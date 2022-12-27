HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says U.S. Highway 72 is back open after a single-vehicle fire blocked the eastbound lanes Tuesday afternoon.

Senior State Trooper Brandon Bailey said the single-vehicle fire was cleared frm the road way as of 4:55 p.m. Tuesdya afternoon,

The trooper said the fire began around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 72 near mile marker 126 for a couple hours. Bailey said it is unclear how long traffic will be blocked from the incident at this time.

The trooper said that no one has been injured as a result of the fire.

Bailey said ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available