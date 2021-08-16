VBC returns to full capacity ahead of 2021-22 Huntsville Havoc season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Von Braun Center will be at full fan capacity for the upcoming 2021-22 Huntsville Havoc season.

“The fans play a huge part on the on-ice team. If the VBC is rocking and loud, it makes the players feel like they have an extra player out there with them,” said Head Coach Glen Detulleo. “I’ve known nothing but loud and energetic crowds here, and to see it taken away last season was heartbreaking.”

“There’s nothing like a fully packed VBC. In those close games, the home ice advantage is real and helps the boys get to the next level of play,” said Assistant Coach Stuart Stefan.

The Havoc open their 2021-22 season on October 15, against the Birmingham Bulls. The SPHL has returned to a full schedule and the Havoc will be hosting 28 homes games.