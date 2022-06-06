HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Von Braun Center (VBC) showcased $1.4 million enhancements to the outside of Propst Arena Monday during the first night of the Concerts in the Park series.

According to a statement from the VBC, the exterior project began in December 2021 and finished last month.

“With Huntsville being ranked the No. 1 Best Place to Live by U.S. News & World Report, people and businesses are relocating to the area in droves and all eyes are on our fantastic city,” said VBC Executive Director Steve Maples. “We take our role at the VBC as a large contributing factor for Huntsville’s high quality of life very seriously and will continue to always make sure we’re delivering the highest-quality product in the nicest facility that we can.”

The first part of the upgrade included a facade refresh, including the cleaning, sanding, and painting of existing metal wall panels and trim, cement panels, sills, beams, columns, doors and frames. The original cream color, first painted in 1973, is not a soft silver that matches Rhythm on Monroe and Mars Music Hall.

The second phase of the project was the installation of an all-new decorative Lumenpulse LED lighting system.

“Including this exterior facelift, the Propst Arena has undergone three major renovations over the years,” Maples stated.

“In 2010, brand new seating was installed, and the lobby and concourse areas were expanded with modern Concessions, Bars and a cook-to-order walk-up café with outdoor balcony seating,” Maples continued. “Then, at the end of last year, the backstage area was expanded and remodeled to include beautiful star dressing rooms, state-of-the-art locker rooms, a catering kitchen and multiple offices for touring shows to utilize. All these enhancements are not only to enrich the experience of our attendees and performers, but to create a stunning focal point in the heart of downtown Huntsville that everyone can continue to be proud of for at least another 47 years!”

