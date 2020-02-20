VBC now certified as a sensory inclusive facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- If you have family members or friends with sensory needs, sometimes participating in crowded or loud public events is just not possible.

The Von Braun Center joined an initiative to make its facility and events accommodating for all guests and fans with sensory needs.

KultureCity has partnered with the VBC to make the facility and all programs and events hosted there to be sensory inclusive. This promotes an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue. This also makes the VBC the first facility in Huntsville to partner with the nationally-recognized organization.

The certification process for becoming a sensory inclusive facility started with the entire VBC staff, both full-time and part-time, being trained on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle sensory overload situations.

Sensory sensitivities are often experienced by people with autism, dementia, PTSD, and similar conditions. A major barrier for these people in a place like the VBC is over-stimulation.

Sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, sunglasses, and weighted lap pads will now be available during all events for those who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

Guests can simply look for the KultureCity signage for bag pickup, or they may ask any VBC personnel for one.

Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also on the App is the Social Story, which will provide a preview of what to expect while attending an event at the Von Braun Center.