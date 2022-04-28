HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials with the Von Braun Center have responded to News 19’s numerous requests for an update on the investigation into the partial ceiling collapse at Propst Arena.

VBC spokesperson Samantha Nielsen sent an update for the first time in nine months, the morning after News 19 ran a story about the anniversary of the collapse.

“After an investigation, there is no clear evidence as to what caused the ceiling components to fail; therefore, no organization has been determined to be at fault and no lawsuits have been filed,” Nielsen said in the update.

Nielsen said on April 21 at the VBC Board of Control Meeting, the firm Matheny Goldmon Architects + Interiors submitted and had approved a redesign as well as a bid for the replacement of the ceiling structure.

Nielsen said the VBC’s insurance company is paying the claim for the removal and replacement of the ceiling that collapsed.

She added that VBC officials also made the decision to remove and replace all similar components that were installed at the same time in 2010, just in case a similar issue may exist.

The new elements are scheduled to be installed sometime before the end of the summer.