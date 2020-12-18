VBC announces plan for annual beer festival in Huntsville

Friends toasting with glasses of light beer at the pub. Beautiful background of the Oktoberfest. A group of young people while relaxing at the bar. fine grain. Soft focus. Shallow DOF.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tickets go on sale Monday for the 5th Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival: Rockets to Mars.

The Von Braun Center made the announcement Thursday. Organizers say this year’s festival will be different with each event lasting three hours and limited to 200 tickets, so attendees can social distance.

The VBC says there will be plenty of beer on tap, live music, and pre-made pretzel necklaces!

Tickets go on sale December 21 at 10:00 AM at the VBC Box Office or online on Ticketmaster.

Schedule –

Friday, February 12 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Saturday, February 13 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Saturday, February 13 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Saturday, February 13 from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Organizers say that each sample pour will be served in disposable sampling cups to avoid cross-contamination. The beers will be served at each of the three bars in Mars Music Hall and will include many taps including local, regional and international brews.

The VBC says the live music performances will be announced in the coming weeks.