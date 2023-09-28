HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) says power is restored after outages affected a number of customers in the southeast part of the city.

HU said Thursday afternoon that the outages were impacting customers from Burritt Drive south to Chandler Road. The outages are also affecting power at Cliffs Edge and Asbury Road, Highway 72 south to Holmes Avenue and from Andrew Jackson Way east to Memorial Parkway.

The utility said power was restored around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The disruption was caused by trees and limbs in power lines, according to the company

HU said anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-535-4448.