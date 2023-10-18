HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S. Space & Rocket Center (USSRC) is holding its 10th annual Spooky Space Spectacular event on Saturday, and this year they are adding some more adventure to Halloweekend!

The family-friendly event takes place in the main museum building and includes hands-on activities, face painting, “Spooky Skies” mini-shows in the INTUITIVE® Planetarium, indoor “door to door” trick-or-treating and tunes by DJ Teddy.

Admission for the spectacular is $10 a person or $40 for a family of five, while children one and under are admitted for free.

Guests can try out the Multi-Axis Trainer, Hypership, the VR Explorer motion-based virtual reality experience, and Max Flight, an interactive flight simulator as an add-on to admission. The Mars Grill will be open for dining, and weather permitting, the G-Force and Space Shot will also be included in the price of admission.

In addition to the annual event, USSRC will have Glow Night Ziplining available on Friday, Oct. 27, Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29, from 8 to 11 p.m.

“Climb the Giant’s Ladder to the top of the tall tower at the Rocket Center’s Challenge Course and zipline your way through the dark for a stellar experience,” USSRC says.

Participants in the ziplining must be 12 or older and between 60-250 pounds. You must also be wearing closed-toe shoes and suitable clothing for climbing, and the USSRC says some medical conditions may prevent participation.

The center says anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

Tickets for the ziplining are $15 per participant and include glow-in-the-dark items. You can purchase tickets for the event here.

For more information, you can visit the USSRC website.