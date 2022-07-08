NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – Some viewers have reached out to News 19 expressing concern with slow mail delivery across North Alabama.

In a statement to News 19, a United States Postal Service spokesperson confirmed the agency is working on staffing issues and apologized for the delivery delays, providing ways to get help with mail issues.

The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service to them. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in these communities. Local management is committed to making continuing improvements in delivery service. Staffing issues are being addressed through job fairs scheduled today, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in multiple north Alabama locations, and in Huntsville on Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are looking to bolster our workforce with additional delivery personnel. We appreciate our customers’ patience. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, they have a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting a supervisor or manager at their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help. Debra Jean Fetterly, USPS Spokesperson, Alabama-Mississippi District

For more information on the July 8 USPS job fair, click here. For more information on the July 9 USPS job fair in Huntsville, click here.