Use the hashtag #showyourcoverhsv as part of Mayor Battle’s face cover challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the state begins to re-open, Mayor Tommy Battle says it’s important that people cover up as they head out the door.

The mayor is challenging everyone to wear a mask when they can’t maintain 6 feet of distance.

He even made a fun video on the social media platform Tik Tok to try to get people inspired.

The City of Huntsville wants you to post a video or a photo wearing your face cover on social to show others you are part of the community`s solution to COVID-19.

Use the hashtags #showyourcoverhsv.

The mayor says it’s especially important to wear your mask at public indoor spaces like grocery stores, retail, or the office elevator like he demonstrates in the video.

The mayor says the city of Huntsville, Madison County, and the City of Madison recently purchased 250,000 masks for their employees and agencies.

Huntsville’s masks will go toward city services and agencies including bus drivers and passengers, the senior center, city employees, residents living in Huntsville housing authority properties, and Huntsville city schools.

A face cover or mask doesn’t need to be complicated. If you can’t get your hands on one you can make one out of a bandana or by cutting up an old t-shirt.