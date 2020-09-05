USDA makes changes to child nutrition program, Huntsville City Schools plans to expand food delivery

The United States Department of Agriculture has made changes to the child nutrition program, allowing more children access to free school meals.

At Huntsville City Schools and districts across the country, schools will be able to serve free meals through the extension of the summer meals program into fall.

The changes will make this available for all students with no restrictions, unlike before. Previously, financial restrictions were in place.

Huntsville City Schools will start the free program on Tuesday. The district says schools have been calling for this since the pandemic started.

The school system says with the recent change in requirements, they will be able to speed up their feeding program. Food will be delivered to classrooms for students returning to school, while curbside service will be available for virtual academy students.