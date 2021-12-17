USASMDC hosts holiday drive-by, homeless shelter clothing drive in Huntsville

(WHNT) — The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC) hosted a holiday drive-by and homeless shelter clothing drive on Friday.

The event included decorated vehicles, snowball fights, and all the famous holiday characters, including Santa Claus, Scrooge, and The Grinch.

“It gives folks a chance to decorate, put on their Christmas spirit, and then allowed us to get back in contact with some folks that we hadn’t seen for a while because we’ve been teleworking,” said Dan Karbler, USASMDC’s Commanding General.

There was also a clothing drive for the public to participate in with all donations heading straight to a local homeless shelter.

Karbler said the event brings the community closer together.

“It’s an opportunity for us to see each other, wish everybody a Merry Christmas, and spread some holiday joy,” Karbler continued.

Karbler added that this event was just as successful as 2020’s, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.