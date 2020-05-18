US Space and Rocket Center forced to lay off over 100 employees due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Over 100 U.S. Space and Rocket Center full-time employees were recently laid off because of coronavirus-related budget concerns.

USSRC Director of Communications Pat Ammons said the layoffs are the results of the museum’s closure since March 13 and the cancelation of Space Camp through June 28.

“The Rocket Center earns its income through museum and camp attendance. Without any income, we were forced to make some difficult personnel decisions to combat the effects on our business due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Ammons.

Space Camp is set to reopen at limited capacity on June 28.