HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Nighttime resurfacing on U.S. 72 is set to begin next week, according to a spokesperson with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

ALDOT said the $4.7 million project will begin on the evening of Tuesday, April 19, weather permitting.

The project will resurface around seven miles of U.S. 72 from County Line Road to Alabama 255/Research Park Boulevard.

Lane closures will be possible from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday nights through Thursday nights into Friday mornings. Drivers should expect travel delays overnight while work is going on.