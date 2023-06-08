HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A brand new recreation center is soon to be under design, as a first step to bring the building to life in Huntsville.

In February, the City Council authorized the administration to move forward and purchase around five acres of land on Martin Road west of the intersection with Zeirdt Road. Thursday, the Huntsville City Council approved a $476,250 contract with William M. Boehme and Associates Architects for the design of a recreation facility on Martin Road.

(Huntsville Official Website of the City of Huntsville, Alabama)

Huntsville Parks and Recreation Director James Gossett said it’s exciting to see the heavily anticipated project move forward with design plans.

“As West Huntsville continues to grow, we know there is a need for recreation facilities and programming,” he said. “This center will meet that need and add to the quality of life for our citizens.”

The design plan calls for two full-size gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms, office space storage areas and restrooms, as well as lighted parking and landscaping. The design of the facility is made to be similar to the Mark Russell Recreation Center which opened in December 2020.

The recreation center is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025.