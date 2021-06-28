Unrelated appeal for man stomped by Huntsville Police sent back to municipal court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man who appeared in a viral video had an unrelated case dismissed in Madison County Circuit Court Monday morning.

Kemontae Hobbs, who went viral after bystander video showed him being stomped on the leg by a Huntsville Police Officer at a MAPCO gas station in May, didn’t appear in court as scheduled Monday.

Monday’s trial was for an incident in October 2020, where Hobbs was tased after Huntsville Police attempted to pat him down while responding to a domestic violence call.

Judge Donna Pate dismissed the case and sent it back to the Huntsville municipal court.

Hobbs pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing government operations, and his appeal was scheduled to be heard in Madison County Circuit Court.

The officer’s complaint filed in the 2020 case said HPD officers responded to a domestic violence call and Hobbs “matched the description of the offender.” An HPD officer then “attempted a pat-down for weapons for officer safety,” but while officers were attempting the pat-down, Hobbs “pulled away and turned towards the officer conducting the pat-down,” according to court records.

An HPD officer said in the October 2020 court filing that he then “pulled my taser out on Mr. Hobbs. He then turned towards me and began to charge at me, causing me to have to deploy my taser on him to gain control. By refusing to listen to officer commands, physically pulling away from a pat-down, and charging at me, Mr. Hobbs hindered our ability to safely conduct an investigation of a domestic violence call,” according to the officer’s complaint filed with the court.

In the second instance last May, Hobbs was also charged with obstructing government operations.

Huntsville Police Internal Affairs ruled one officer acted “out of policy” during the incident, and the incident has been forwarded to Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray for further review.

Hobbs’s attorney Martin Weinberg plans to sue the city regarding the May arrest.